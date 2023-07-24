In this edition you’ll read about:

• ALL the events that were held around the country to celebrate NAIDOC Week, with this year’s theme paying special tribute to our Elders. Dr Naomi Mayers was awarded the Lifetime Achiement Award at the national NAIDOC ball in Brisbane, while William Tilmouth, chair of Children’s Ground in Alice Springs, was named NAIDOC Male Elder of the year. Aunty Matilda House-Williams, a proud Ngambri, Wallabalooa and Wiradjuri Elder, was named NAIDOC Female Elder of the year.

• INDIGENOUS Australians Minister Linda Burney says the proposed Indigenous Voice would be a two-way relationship that’s key to solving long-running issues. As campaigning ahead of the referendum ramps up, Ms Burney said the dynamic between government and the proposed body would be based on trust.

In SPORT:

• THE Football Treaty between First Nations people of Australia and Aotearoa-New Zealand had its first tangible expression last weekend in a series of Tests across south-east Queensland. As both countries gear up to co-host one of world sports’ biggest events this month and next – the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup – their respective First Nations representative men’s and women’s teams faced off in four matches in the first International Festival of Indigenous Football between them.