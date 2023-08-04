Yes or No: It’s your choice.

In this edition you’ll read about:

• The arguments for and against the proposed Voice to Parliament have now been released. The Indigenous voice ‘yes’ and ‘no’ campaigns have unveiled their pitches, with opponents warning of legal risks as those in favour say it will improve lives. All households will receive a printed pamphlet in the coming months ahead of the referendum, to change the constitution to enshrine an Indigenous voice to parliament, to be held between October and December.

• ULURU Youth Dialogue Co-Chairs Bridget Cama and Allira Davis respond to questions about the proposed Voice to Parliament. You’ll find the answers to popular questions like, “What is the Uluru Dialogue and the Uluru Youth Dialogue?”, “Why are young people important – both First Nations young people and non-Indigenous young people – for the referendum?” and “Can you address a concern amongst our Mob that being within the Constitution will cede our sovereignty?”.

In SPORT:

• AUSTRALIA has gone green and gold for the Matildas with more than 75,000 fans turning up to watch their first World Cup match against Ireland. The Matildas kicked off their campaign at Stadium Australia with a 1-0 win thanks to step-in captain Steph Catley’s penalty in the second half as the ‘Tillies’ opened their campaign last week. Close to 1.4 million tickets have been snapped up, surpassing previous tournament records.