In our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese told those attending the annual Garma Festival in Arnhem Land that the Voice referendum would be a choice between Australians retreating into themselves or having the courage to advance.

• FOUR people accused of fatally bashing Indigenous Perth schoolboy Cassius Turvey will have to wait until 2025 to stand trial for murder. Cassius, a 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji teenager, was allegedly chased down and attacked with a metal pole as he walked home from school with friends on October 13 last year.

• A YEAR-LONG delay to Victorian bail reforms starting would be disrespectful to the family and partner of Indigenous woman Veronica Nelson, advocates say. In January, Coroner Simon McGregor found the 2020 death of Ms Nelson in custody was preventable and called for an urgent review of the Bail Act.

In SPORT:

• THE Olympic bronze medal-winning Australian Boomers are ramping up preparations ahead of the FIBA World Cup next month. And for the first time, an Australian basketball World Cup squad will see three Indigenous players vying for selection.

• ONE of the AFL’s greatest players, has terrorised his last opposition backline – legendary Sydney and Hawthorn key forward Lance Franklin announcing his retirement last week, effective immediately.