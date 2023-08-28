In our latest edition, ON SALE NOW, you’ll read about:

• ARTS, fashion, music and culture were celebrated Top End-style as Larrakia Country hosted the Telstra Art Awards, the National Indigenous Fashion Awards, the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair and the National Indigenous Music Awards.

• COODJINBURRA musician Budjerah has been crowned artist of the year at the National Indigenous Music Awards. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter from Fingal Head, in northern NSW, has spent the past year touring with Ed Sheeran and released his hit-single Therapy in February.

• BLACK Lives Matter supporters have taken to the streets in Sydney to demand concrete action to end police brutality and Indigenous deaths in custody. About 100 supporters turned out at Sydney’s Town Hall to demand the federal government implement all recommendations from the Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody and end the jailing of underage children.

In SPORT:

• A TWENTY-YEAR hiatus will end in November when Indigenous sportspeople are formally recognised on the national stage. The 2023 National Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Sports Awards will be held at the MCG on November 11 in which 13 individual awards will be presented across a range of disciplines.

• THE Matildas have captured a wave of new fans and the hearts and minds of a nation with their personalities, performances and team unity throughout a rollercoaster FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.