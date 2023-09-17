In our latest edition, ON SALE NOW, you’ll read about:

• JOHN Farnham has given permission for his famous song, You’re the Voice, to be used in a Yes campaign advertisement for the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The Uluru Dialogue – the organisation dedicated to advancing the Uluru Statement – launched the three-minute ad, You’re the Voice, pairing Farnham’s anthemic song with transformative moments in Australian history, on Sunday in Melbourne. The ad is directed by Kaytetye man and award winning director Warwick Thornton.

• RESIDENTS of Cabbage Tree Island in northern New South Wales have been told they will not be returning to their homes following the flood events of February 2022. Jali Local Aboriginal Land Council, which is located in Ballina, NSW, issued a statement last week saying the ‘community has made a challenging yet necessary decision’ to proceed with the rebuild of ‘26 residential properties’ at another location in Bath Street, Wardell.

In SPORT:

• A HOST of local Indigenous sports stars were honoured at the inaugural REPRESENT! Indigenous Sports Awards held at the Darwin Turf Club on Saturday night. The event attracted a wide range of nominations from across the Northern Territory with golfer Skye Lampton and marathon runner Charlie Maher claiming top honours.

• THE chance to forever etch their name in sports’ history books is upon us with the arrival of September and finals football for the big two dominant domestic football codes and the scores of Indigenous players within them.