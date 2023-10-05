In our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• A TRADITIONAL Owner is elated after successfully challenging Woodside Energy’s plan to begin seismic blasting off Western Australia as part of its Scarborough gas project. But the head of Australian Energy Producers has called on governments to develop better regulations that provide clarity and certainty for industry.

• TRADITIONAL Owners were left devastated after unauthorised earthworks destroyed a sacred Aboriginal heritage site in the Flinders Ranges recently. Culturally significant Adnyamathanha sandhills were destroyed during construction of a fence line on the boundary of Beltana Station and the Nilpena Ediacara National Park in South Australia’s mid-north.

In SPORT:

• A YOUNG Brisbane Broncos side learned a heartbreaking lesson to give up the biggest lead in an NRL grand final in premiership history to lose against Penrith. The genius of Panthers maestro Nathan Cleary aside, the Broncos needed to be almost perfect to win. They were far from it in the 26-24 loss after leading 24-8 with 24 minutes remaining.

• NBA star Patty Mills saw his handiwork when the National Indigenous Basketball Tournament played out in Meanjin-Brisbane at the weekend. The tournament is the on-court component of Indigenous Basketball Australia, which Mills formed in 2020.