Edition 813 on sale today!

• SILK Stockings at the Babel Island Store is more than a fashion runway show – it’s an exhibition, a step toward a dream, and story of kin, culture, country and connection. Silk Stockings showcases works from a trio of talented Tasmanian Aboriginal designers – Lillian Wheatley, Michelle Maynard and Takira Simon-Brown. Pictured ready to hit the runway in a collection by Michelle Maynard, modelled by her niece Aneeka Dickinson, her children Ziggy and Mae Ganambarr and cousin Janice Ross.

• THE High Court has granted the federal government special leave to appeal the late Gumatj leader Yunupingu’s final court case. In May, a decision by the full bench of the Federal Court paved the way for the Gumatj to potentially receive compensation for bauxite mining at Gove in northeast Arnhem Land. In 2019, renowned land rights advocate the late Yunupingu, on behalf of the Gumatj clan, made an application for native title for land in the Gove Peninsula.

In SPORT:

• CRICKET Australia has positioned itself centre-stage this summer with a packed calendar for Indigenous players that begins at the MCG this week. Two Twenty20 games between men’s and women’s teams at the MCG this week is one of a series of initiatives by Cricket Australia that highlight a busy summer ahead for Indigenous cricketers.