Edition 814 on sale today!

In our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• THE moment hip hopper J-Milla arrived at Wadeye (pronounced Wad-air) community store, he was mobbed by the Mob. The 25 year old muso with a big heart has become a superstar in the remote NT Aboriginal community – and everyone wanted a selfie with him. J had arrived by charter plane from Darwin, just as he had the year before for the first concert he’d played at the remote community.

• FIRST Nations people living in remote dilapidated housing are entitled to compensation for distress or disappointment, the High Court has ruled. The court has handed down its decision in the long-running battle between Aboriginal residents of Ltyentye Apurte (Santa Teresa), 85km southeast of Alice Springs, and the Northern Territory housing authority, which began in 2016.

In SPORT:

• THE great Cathy Freeman was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 2023 National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Sports Awards at Naarm-Melbourne on Saturday night.

• THE 2023 National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Sports Awards saw over 500 guests from around the country and sportspeople across the length and breadth of all the games we play come together at the Olympic Room within the iconic MCG in Naarm-Melbourne.