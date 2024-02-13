Edition 819 on sale TODAY!

In our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander people ripped off by a disgraced insurer will be able to access funds after the federal government stepped in with a $97 million package. The Aboriginal Community Benefit Fund, owned by collapsed insurance company Youpla, sold junk funeral policies to Indigenous people across the country for decades, including targeting communities where English wasn’t the first language and with low literacy levels.

• ABORIGINAL rights trailblazer Lowitja O’Donoghue, who helped inspire some of the greatest changes to Indigenous recognition in Australia’s history, has died at home in Adelaide. She was 91. The Yankunytjatjara woman played a key role in the 1967 referendum, lobbied the Keating government to recognise Indigenous land ownership through the native title laws and advised on the apology to the stolen generation.

• EMERGING international Jada Whyman has been called up to represent Australia in the Matildas squad ahead of the Asian Football Confederation round 3 Women’s Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers. The Sydney FC goalkeeper is looking to make her international debut after securing 14 caps across both Junior, Youth and Matildas Under-20 squads.

• THE return of the NRL All Stars match to Townsville Stadium this weekend will see one of the Indigenous or Māori men’s side break the deadlock that has them locked in at two wins-two losses apiece and a famous 10-10 draw at this venue three years ago.