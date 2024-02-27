Edition 820 on sale NOW!

In our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• A NORTHERN Territory police officer who shot dead an Indigenous teenager recorded more use-of-force incidents than a randomised sample of his fellow graduates, an inquest has been told. The inquest into Kumanjayi Walker’s death resumed on Thursday in Alice Springs, more than 18 months after it began.

• ELEVEN Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have flown into Kathmandu today (February 28) to tackle Earth’s highest mountain. The Blak Trekkers – Dr Clinton Schultz, David and Emma Williams, Kristal Kinsela, Kevin O’Brien, Kyel Dancey, Jeremy Donovan, Joshua Creamer, Elliot Wilson, Jyi Lawton and Jeremy Thomason – are a dedicated group of friends who will spend seven days in early March walking to Everest South Base Camp in Nepal.

In SPORT:

• NUMBER 1 wicket-keeper Emma Manix-Geeves from lutruwita-Tasmania have won a third consecutive Women’s National Cricket League title after defeating a gallant Queensland in nipaluna-Hobart at the weekend.

• TARRYN Thomas faces a mountain of work and a re-set of his behaviour toward women if he is ever to set foot back in the AFL following his suspension from football last week. The AFL has said Thomas was found guilty of several breaches of the AFL Rule 2.3(a) (Conduct Unbecoming).