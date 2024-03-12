Edition 821 on sale TODAY!

In our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• ELECTRIC Fields – featuring vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding and keyboard player and producer Michael Ross – must have been bursting inside while keeping the secret that they have been selected to represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden. The pair performed most recently at the Treaty Day Out concert, held in Ballarat, on Wadurrung Country, Victoria, on March 2.

• AN ex-policeman who shot dead an Indigenous teen during an arrest told an inquest he had ‘certificates’ to prove Northern Territory Police handed out a racist award at former Christmas parties. Zachary Rolfe shot Warlpiri man Kumanjayi Walker, 19, three times as he resisted being handcuffed while armed with a pair of scissors in Yuendumu, northwest of Alice Springs, on November 9, 2019.

PLUS – Check out our Sydney Mardi Gras picture spread, pages 22-23!

In SPORT:

• AUSTRALIAN sport leaders must stop downplaying racism amid a fresh wave of vilification claims, the nation’s sport integrity chief says. Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) chief executive David Sharpe says athletes guilty of racism should face the same lengthy penalties given to fans in similar situations.