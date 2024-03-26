Edition 822 on sale NOW!

In our latest edition, ON SALE NOW, you’ll read about:

• ELDER Jim Everett was the latest person to be arrested in the battle to save the giant trees of Tasmania’s Styx Valley. Meanwhile, Hollywood superstar Leonardi DiCaprio has joined the fray, posting online support for those fighting to save the forests. While much of Lutruwita (Tasmania) was going gaga over a name and logo for a sports team, Jim Everett was being arrested for trespass while protesting the destruction of native forests.

• OVERCROWDING and a severe shortage of homes for Aboriginal Territorians could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a landmark $4 billion dollar remote housing investment by the Federal and Northern Territory governments.

Check out our Deadly Women feature by Koori Mail writer Sarah Roberts-Field, pages 21-23!

In SPORT:

• ABORIGINAL basketball legend Rick Baldwin has hailed Patty Mills’ move to Miami after the star basketballer landed on his feet at the Heat in his first six games for the NBA franchise. Mills, now in his 15th season in the world’s most ultra-competitive basketball competition, recently found a new home at Miami after an unhappy stint at the Atlanta Hawks.

• IN a remarkable development for Indigenous basketball, William Hickey and Ally Wilson will represent Australia at the Asia Cup in Singapore beginning this week.