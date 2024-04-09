Edition 823 on sale TODAY!

In our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• HAVING just returned home from their first international performance at the renowned SXSW (South by Southwest) festival in the USA, rising Boorloo / Perth- based hip-hop stars FLEWNT and his 11-year-old son INKABEE are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Next up is the Sydney Opera House. It’s there that the West Coast’s freshest father and son MCs will take to the stage to land their Vivid LIVE debut alongside rap star Tasman Keith for a massive show in June.

• THE North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency has renewed calls to shut the notorious Don Dale Youth Detention Facility in the Northern Territory following yet another ‘riot’. The embattled centre was placed into lockdown last week after a group of inmates set fire to the education centre and climbed onto the roof as part of a riot on Wednesday evening.

In SPORT:

• NGARRINDJERI woman Ally Wilson and Wiradjuri and Gamilaroi-Gomeroi man William Hickey led Australia to a triumphant FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup championship in Singapore last weekend. Wilson and Hickey were part of the respective four-person ‘Gangurrus’ women’s and men’s teams that swept past formidable opposition to claim double honours at the popular tournament, cementing Australia’s status as a powerhouse nation in the sport. Australia’s double triumph was a repeat of our feat in the 2019 tournament.