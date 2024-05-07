Edition 825 on sale TODAY!

IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• A TELEVISION interview with the winner of Australia’s richest fishing prize, the Million Dollar Fish, has been condemned as “disgusting”, “horrible” and “shameful”. Keegan Payne, 19, was fishing in the Northern Territory’s Katherine River with one of his sisters and a friend when he hooked the tagged fish to win a million dollars. And while most media across the nation published the young Aboriginal man’s catch as a good news story, Sky News’ Peter Stefanovic chose to question the teen about an incident involving a stolen buggy that had happened years ago.

• FOUR First Nations researchers left Hobart aboard the CSIRO’s Investigator last week to help unlock secrets hidden beneath the sea. Mibu Fischer, Jamie Graham-Blair, Kinam Salee and Alice Wise make up 20 per cent of the twenty-person research team, and are the largest contingent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the team to date. Full story, Pages 10-11.

PLUS – Check out our latest podcast collab: Frontier War Stories with Boe Spearim, available this Thursday on our website or wherever you get your podcast fix!

In SPORT:

• AUSTRALIA’S fastest man wants to see the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Olympians increase from the 76 already in recorded history. Two-time Olympian Patrick Johnson, who ran 9.93sec in 2003, is chair of an advisory group which drafted Connection to Country, an action plan that seeks to build on work currently underway.