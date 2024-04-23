Edition 824 on sale NOW!

In our latest edition, ON SALE NOW, you’ll read about:

• AFTER winning the shucking competition at last year’s Narooma Oyster Festival, Gerard ‘Doody’ Dennis travelled to Ireland to compete among the best in the world. Now he’s sharperning his skills once again, hoping to take out the competition at this year’s festival, which takes place May 3-4.

• TRACING his Aboriginal relations back 65,000 years, Indigenous artist Archie Moore has drawn on his “connection to place” in his winning entry at a major European art exhibition. Moore designed the Australian pavilion, called kith and kin at the Venice Biennale and took out the Golden Lion award for best national contribution.

PLUS – IN Alice Springs, Aboriginal Elders are crying out to be heard and say that unless the voices of the community are listened to, the cycle of over-policing and crime is doomed to be repeated. Editorial, Page 20.

In SPORT:

• RISING out of the chaos of last year’s battle over a new pay deal, the flurry of line-up changes and the addition of a new team means this Super Netball season promises to be more unpredictable than ever. In Adelaide, the season opened with sharp-shooter Donnell Wallam and the Queensland Firebirds travelling south to play champions Adelaide Thunderbirds.