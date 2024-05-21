Edition 826 on sale TODAY!

IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• IT’S hard to argue that the toppling of the colonial statue of body mutilator William Crowther could have been done in a more befitting manner. Last week, under the cover of darkness, the bronze statue in Nipaluna/Hobart’s central civic park was sawn off at the ankles. Video since posted online shows a rope was attached to the statue and it was pulled to the ground.

• THE Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) is outraged ancestral remains have been dropped off, unannounced, in brown paper bags. The state government has since apologised but only after a protest. TAC project worker, Palawa woman Emerenna Burgess, said a plain-clothed police officer walked in and said ‘here’s some bones’. “I seen the word femur on it, and went well that’s human remains,” she said.

PLUS – AFL/NRL All-Stars double act – back page.

In SPORT:

• AT just 3-years -old, Lane Stout would have had to have been the youngest person in the country to compete in motorsport. Little Lane is a member of the North Queensland Mower Racing Club, based at Charters Towers. On 26 March, he celebrated his fourth birthday, and on 11 May, Lane placed third in the Dirt Devils Class (25km/h) on the 300m track.

ALSO – Shop Koori Mail in time for NAIDOC Week! The Koori Mail is proud to stock Aboriginal Flag shirts, as an Indigenous 100% Aboriginal owned business, plus other deadly merchandise. Just click the SHOP button on our website.