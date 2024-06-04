Edition 827 on sale NOW!

🗞IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• IT’S like a modern-day corroboree only with waves, wax and fibreglass ‘weapons’. The return of the Indigenous Surf Titles at Djarrak/Bells Beach, on Wadawurrung Country in Victoria, recently featured fierce battles in the surf, and plenty of catching up and yarning on the sand as 96 surfers gathered from around Australia for the event.

• MORE than 2,800 people turned out for the biggest ever National Reconciliation Breakfast held in Adelaide at the start of National Reconciliation Week (NRW) 2024. The sold out Reconciliation SA event at Adelaide Convention Centre on May 27 was intended to create space for genuine conversations and bring to life the theme for NRW 2024: Now More Than Ever.

In SPORT:

• THEY are the current standard-bearers of international football and in an Olympic year, Aboriginal women Jada Whyman, Kyah Simon and Lydia Williams will be vying to represent their people, communities, Country and country on the world stage in the Paris Games. The deadly trio recently played out a full A-League Women season and a series of post-season internationals and friendlies against visiting teams; one of those against English Women’s Super League team Arsenal, the ‘Gunners’.

