Edition 829 on sale TODAY!

• A STATE memorial service is being planned to honour the life of esteemed Yolŋu leader Rev Dr D. Gondarra. As a respected lawman of the Dhurili clan of north-east Arnhem Land and a key Aboriginal leader over decades, Dr Gondarra was a highly effective advocate for his Yolŋu culture and language. His good friend, Mr Yingiya Guyula, announced Dr Gondarra’s death in the Northern Territory parliament on June 20. Dr Gondarra died surrounded by family on June 18.

• VICTORIA’S historic truth-telling process – the Yoorrook Justice Commission – has reached a critical milestone, concluding its social injustice public hearings that have laid bare systemic structural racism compounding the state’s brutal colonial history.

MEET the national NAIDOC finalists, pages 26-27!! As the official broadcast partner, the ABC will telecast the NAIDOC awards live from Tarndanya (Adelaide) on Kaurna Yerta from 7.30pm (AEST) on Saturday, July 6.

In SPORT:

• TWELVE Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander coaches have graduated from the Australian Olympic Indigenous Coaching Scholarship (AOICS) program. The AOICS program is a high-level professional development, education and formal training to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Olympic sport coaches. The recent graduation ceremony marks the completion of all required program elements.