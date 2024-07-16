Edition 830 on sale NOW!

🗞IN our latest edition, ON SALE NOW, you’ll read about:

• THE achievements of 10 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have been recognised in the 2024 NAIDOC awards, including one women’s lifetime of advocating for the health of her people. The awards, held each July and this year in Adelaide, recognise the contributions of First Nations people in their communities and celebrate Indigenous excellence.

• NYUNMITI Burton’s monumental painting Kungkarangkalpa – Seven Sisters, 2020 has been commemorated in a new collectable stamp set released by Australia Post. “The spirit of our ancestors watches over us as we celebrate our culture and would be proud of my achievement,” Nyunmiti Burton commented.

In SPORT:

• AUSTRALIAN football’s greatest concept will return next year when the AFL’s Indigenous All-Stars game is played in February. Sources close to the AFL and chatter around football suggest the pre-season game will make its return as soon as next year after a 10-year hiatus.

• THE Ah One x Church Family Trans-Tasman Indigenous Rodeo Challenge will see some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from Australia and Aotearoa-New Zealand take on the best bulls – and each other – in Mt Isa in far western Queensland next month.