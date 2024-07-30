Edition 831 on sale TODAY!

🗞IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• NORTHERN Territory senator Malarndirri McCarthy has been elevated to the federal cabinet and will take on the Indigenous Australians portfolio, becoming only the second Indigenous woman to do so after direct predecessor Linda Burney.

Ms Burney announced last week she was planning to retire at the next federal election, due by May, 2025.

• AUSTRALIA’S first treaty negotiations between the Victorian government and The First Peoples’ Assembly are on track to begin in four months. The assembly has formally told the state’s independent Treaty Authority it is ready to start talks. Discussions are likely to get under way in November following community consultation, co-chair Rueben Berg said.

PLUS – Wrap-up of NAIDOC events around the country, inside!

In SPORT:

• THEY may carry the hopes of an entire country, but Country – and community – is what will carry the 10 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander athletes through the most intense sporting environment of their careers.

The 10 Indigenous athletes who will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games won selection into the Australian team after several months of training, trials, heats and hit-outs.