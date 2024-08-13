Edition 832 on sale TODAY!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• ALL of the National Indigenous Fashion, Music and Art award winners, announced over the weekend on Larrakia Country in Darwin, inside!

• WHEN Noli Rictor found out he had won the $100,000 main prize at the 2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA), he already knew how he was going to spend the prize money: “I’m going to buy a new car,” Mr Rictor said. “With the car I can go hunting further out on Country for the Red Kangaroo to help feed my family and community who are relying on the community store for food.”

• SETTING up a Makarrata commission, or truth-telling body, was one of the cornerstones of the statement Labor committed to “in full” the day it won government. Two years later, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese distanced himself from suggestions to set up a formal body.

In SPORT:

• A LATE flurry of medals at the 2024 Paris Games led Australia past its previous best result of 17 gold in Athens 2004 and Tokyo 2020, and 16 in Sydney 2000. At the end of competition, Australia’s final gold-medal haul sat at 18.

• AFL premiership star Cyril Rioli has lodged a statement of claim in the Federal Court against his former club Hawthorn, as he and others continue to pursue legal action over alleged racism.