Edition 833 on sale TODAY!

• A LANDMARK report into missing and murdered First Nations women and children is merely “tinkering at the edges” and won’t deliver justice, an expert has warned. Justice can never be achieved for missing and murdered First Nations women and children while they remain “invisible” and unprotected. That is the message from Indigenous women across Australia following the release of a Senate inquiry’s final report.

• GUNDITJMARA brothers Javier and Darchi Clarke aim to run over 220km in five days (equivalent to five marathons) to raise funds and awareness around mental health and suicide prevention. Their run will start in Ballarat, Victoria, on Tuesday, September 10 (World Suicide Prevention Day), and they aim to arrive in Echuca five days later.

PLUS – Supply Nation’s Connect kicks off in Brisbane, page 25.

In SPORT:

• AUSTRALIA is sending its equal-highest Indigenous contingent to the 2024 Paris Paralympics with a deadly quartet of athletes who will compete at the Games beginning this week (Thursday, August 29 to Sunday, September 8). Paralympics Australia last week confirmed the four squad members and the sports they will compete in.

• MULGA Tigers RLFC from Badu Island in the Torres Strait celebrated long and hard after winning the 2024 Zenadth Kes Rugby League premiership at Waiben on Saturday. The Tigers defeated a valiant Suburbs team 18-10.