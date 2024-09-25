Edition 835 ON SALE TODAY!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• AFTER millions of viewers around the world tuned in to watch their captivating performance on Americas Got Talent in June, father and son hip-hop duo FLEWNT and INKABEE should have returned home to Perth on a high. Instead, FLEWNT was met with offensive online abuse, hate, and a barrage of racist comments on his social media almost as soon as he touched back down from the USA.

• ALMOST six years after Tasmanian Aboriginal teenager Codie Mansell died, findings of an inquest have been published, further devastating his family. Tasmanian coroner Olivia McTaggart found the seventeen-year-old’s death was preventable.

In SPORT:

• A FLEDGLING national Indigenous sports organisation is seeking ministerial support on issues surrounding our people’s place in the game. Chair of the National Indigenous Sports Foundation Wayne Coolwell and the organisation’s director Rob Bradley have written to Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy ahead of the 2024 Indigenous Sport Summit in Melbourne on Friday, 15 November.

• INDIGENOUS netball is in good hands following a thrilling conclusion to the inaugural First Nations Tournament in Naarm-Melbourne last weekend. Led by World Cup-winning Diamond Sharon Finnan-White as coach, Queensland defeated South Australia in a heart-stopper grand-final.