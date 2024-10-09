Edition 836 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE NOW, you’ll read about:

• WALGETT Aboriginal Connection has defied history to win back-to-back titles at Aboriginal rugby league’s iconic event. WAC defeated Nanima Common Connections 46-12 to win the 52nd edition of the NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival at Bathurst on Sunday. See page 5, 48 and back page.

• INDIGENOUS women are being murdered at a rate of up to seven times the national average, mostly at the hands of intimate partners. Over more than three decades, 455 women were killed by men, with 11 per cent of homicides involving a female offender, a report by the Australian Institute Criminology shows.

PLUS – Central Land Council celebrates 50 years of land rights.

In SPORT:

• THE Indigenous Marathon Foundation has announced a 12-person squad, representing a cross-section of the community and from around the country – for the New York City Marathon next month. The 2024 Indigenous Marathon Project squad will tackle one of the world’s most iconic endurance events head-on on Sunday 3 November.

• KIRA BUCKSKIN first played Senior 1 (A-Grade) netball as a 15- year-old; she is now celebrating as an A-Grade premiership player at Gawler Central in the Barossa, Light & Gawler (BLG) Netball Association at Tanunda.