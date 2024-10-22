Edition 837 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE NOW, you’ll read about:

• AFTER being taken into custody for defending native forests on Tuesday October 22, the morning of his 82nd birthday, Uncle Jim Everett has been bailed, even though he refused to sign bail documents. He is due to appear in court on December 6 with the condition not to go on any Forestry Tasmania land or Sustainable Timber Tasmania as they call themselves. He has no intention of showing up to court in December.

• YES campaigner Geoff Scott believes the “dogs of racism” were let off the leash during last year’s acrimonious Voice campaign with sections of Australian society now comfortable expressing their racism. Grief and hurt are still being felt in First Nations communities one year on from the 2023 Voice referendum but many are still fighting for change. Bridget Cama, co-chair of the Uluru youth dialogue, is one of them.

PLUS – The second edition of Shine on Gimuy First Nations festival has ended with the lights illuminating the giant sculptural installations lining Cairns Esplanade turned off. Pictures and story, pages 32-33.

In SPORT:

• ORGANISERS of the revitalised National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Sports Awards have finalised nominations for the big event next month. This year marks the second time the event will be held after last year’s return from a 20-year hiatus.