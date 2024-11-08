Edition 838 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• VICTORIAN senator Lidia Thorpe grabbed global headlines after confronting King Charles – telling him, ‘You’re not my king,’ – during the Royal’s recent visit to Australia. The senator’s actions were almost universally condemned by parliamentary colleagues, who have threatened to censure her when parliament resumes this month, but applauded by many First Nations people and supporters.

• DANCE was always going to be the ultimate winner but following two days of high energy competition at the Sydney Opera House over the weekend, it was Mackay Torres Strait Islander Cultural Group that claimed the top prize at DanceRites 2024 – Australia’s only national dance competition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups.

PLUS – Check out our NRL/AFL season reviews in Sport.

In SPORT:

• AUSTRALIAN sports’ most culturally relevant venture will return to the AFL next year when the Indigenous All-Stars play Fremantle in Boorloo-Perth. The 2025 pre-season fixture will be played at Perth Stadium on Saturday 15 February. The composite side featuring a team selected from the AFL’s 70-plus Indigenous players will play Fremantle, and will be coached by Xavier Clarke, who has experience as senior assistant coach with AFL clubs Richmond and North Melbourne.