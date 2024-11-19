Edition 839 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• AS hundreds of Aboriginal people gathered at Wadjemup last week to make peace with its traumatic history as a prison island, new figures show not much has changed across the nation. Between 1838 and 1931, about 4,000 Aboriginal prisoners were incarcerated on the island near Perth, (known widely as Rottnest Island), making it the nation’s largest death-in-custody site.

• MORE than 850 delegates attended the 2024 National Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) Conference in Meanjin-Brisbane this month, hearing from a diverse line- up of local, national and international speakers and experts across the two-day event. Story and pictures, pages 14-15.

PLUS – Googz’ runs seven marathons in seven continents – sport.

In SPORT:

• ANDREW Thorpe – the man they call ‘Googz’ – is standing on top of that world after conquering it, becoming just one among a handful of humans in the history of this world – and the first Aboriginal man of the Gunditjmara clan – to complete the gruelling Seven Marathons-Seven Continents-Seven Days event.

• FIRST Nations sports organisations and individuals have called on government and peak bodies to do more to combat racism while also questioning their commitment to the bigger picture of representation on the field of play, and issues surrounding funding. The 2024 Indigenous Sports Summit in Naarm-Melbourne last week provided national, state and community sports organisations a long-overdue platform to air issues they’ve seen on the frontline of Indigenous sport.