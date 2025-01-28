Edition 843 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• TENS of thousands of people turned out to Invasion Day rally’s across the country. Framed with slogan-adorned signs, and amongst a sea of t-shirts advocating for better acknowledgement of Indigenous folks in Australia, this year’s Invasion Day rally’s were a realistic representation of more than just a bipartisan narrative that the mainstream media often feeds the airwaves. Full coverage, pages 28-35.

• ABORIGINAL people in Western Australia will be able to access records, usually kept from the public eye, to find out more about their family history. The restricted government files, which are closed to the public because of their sensitive nature, span from 1886 and 1972, and include information on births, family history, relatives, and medical records.

In SPORT:

• THE battles have been won again in the annual Battle of the Countries Rugby League tournament in Wollongong, NSW. But that doesn’t mean that the important messages behind this competition, concerning mental health, suicide prevention and speaking up ever finish.

• EFFERVESCENT and energetic William Hickey is a part of the heartbeat of the Illawarra Hawks as they push towards the NBL title this season. Dynamic and explosive as a point-guard, he has been a key component in the Hawks 24-25 campaign.