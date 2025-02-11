Edition 844 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• A GROUP of Aboriginal youth have finished their summer school holidays with the first statewide Muylatina Milaythina Junior Ranger camp, on Preminghana returned Aboriginal land. Ten Junior Aboriginal Rangers from across Lutruwita/Tasmania visited important Aboriginal sites and living places in the North West of Lutruwita, partook in art and writing workshops, were visited from state government Aboriginal Education, and spent time with the Pakana Rangers.

• PROGRAMS and services covered under a remote communities agreement go to the heart of what Aboriginal people have been asking for, advocates say. The $842.6 million Northern Territory Remote Aboriginal Investment will fund services like policing, women’s safety, education and alcohol harm reduction.

In SPORT:

• ONE of the most dynamic and powerful midfield-deep forward options in the AFL is former number one draft selection from 2021, Jason Horne-Francis. He was collected by North Melbourne with the prized number one pick – and traded back to the Power after just one season.

• RETURNING from injury after missing the T20 section of the 2025 Ashes women’s cricket campaign, Ashleigh Gardner played her role in the emphatic win in the historic MCG Pink Ball Test that ran over three days from Thursday, January 30 to Saturday, February 1. Gardner had already shown her value to the team with a century in the ODI in Hobart along with four ODI wickets, including a haul of three for 19 at North Sydney.