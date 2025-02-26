Edition 845 ON SALE NOW

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• TRADITIONAL Owners are seeking $1.8 billion in compensation from iron-ore miner Fortescue Metals Group over economic and cultural loss. Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation wants $1 billion for cultural damage, while $678 million is being sought for economic loss, according to documents filed to the Federal Court. In their closing submission, lawyers for the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation said the loss of Country as a consequence of Fortescue’s Solomon Mine Hub in the Pilbara “is equated to a suffocation affecting Country and individuals as hollowness and emptiness…”

• ABORIGINAL women’s organisation Djirra recently commemorated the 10th annual Ochre Ribbon Week at an event held in the Victorian town of Mildura, on Latji Latji Country. An Aboriginal-led advocacy campaign, Ochre Ribbon Week raises awareness about the devastating impacts of family violence on Aboriginal women. Djirra CEO Antoinette Braybrook told the Koori Mail that since Ochre Ribbon Week was launched ten years ago, she had only seen the rates of family violence rise. “In 10 years of Ochre Ribbon Week and 22 years as the CEO of Djirra working on the frontline of Aboriginal women’s safety, I have only seen the rates of violence rise,” she said.

In SPORT:

• SEE the action from our shining stars: The Indigenous women’s side took out the recent NRL All Stars match against the Maori team in NSW, while the Indigenous men’s AFL All Stars side dominated against the Fremantle Dockers in Western Australia.