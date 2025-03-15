Edition 846 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY:

• FIRST Nations Mob turned out in numbers – and lots of glitter, feathers and other sparkly things – at the recent Mardi Gras parade in Sydney. With the theme, Free to Be, the members of the LGBTQI community, their allies and Elders made their way down Oxford Street, soaking in the appreciative claps and waves from the thousands lining the street. See photographer JOSEPH MAYERS’ spread of images from the march, pages 28-29, and read his response to online outrage, page 3.

• DELEGATES travelled from across the state recently to have their voices heard at the NSW Aboriginal Languages Gathering 2025. With the theme, Let our voices fly, the 3-day event celebrated the power and resilience of Aboriginal languages.

• ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait islanders living in Townsville were scared, prayed, and even thought a bomb exploded or a vehicle had crashed into their homes when a magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred.

• THE NSW Government has partnered with Aboriginal women to create a multi-media campaign to boost breast screening rates. The campaign encourages Aboriginal women to prioritise having a breast screen every two years from age 40.

• IN SPORT: Australia’s domestic summer in the one-day 50-over format concluded over the first weekend in March, Saturday and Sunday 1-2. Three elite Indigenous cricketers, Anika Learoyd and Hannah Darlington for NSW, along with Brendan Doggett with South Australia, secured championship medals, page 47.