Edition 847 ON SALE NOW!

• THE dismissal of a Commonwealth appeal in a landmark compensation case shows the “strength” of Native Title and may have implications for Traditional Owners across Australia. The High Court dismissed the appeal against a decision in the Federal Court, which found the Gumatj clan’s Country in northeast Arnhem Land was not acquired “on just terms” before being leased to the Swiss-Australian mining consortium, Nabalco in 1968.

• INDIGENOUS, legal and human rights groups say tough new bail laws in Victoria will needlessly lock away more people – particularly Aboriginal women and children experiencing poverty, family violence and mental illness. “The Allan government has rammed through dangerous and discriminatory bail laws which will deeply harm Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and breach human rights,” they said in a joint statement.

• INDIGENOUS women from across the world have gathered to call for an end to violence, eradication of inequality and for their voices to be heard. The International Indigenous Women’s Forum, marking 25 years of advocacy, released their political declaration at the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in New York.

• Peter Archer continues his series looking back on the careers of First Nations sporting icons, with Australian representative softballer Stacey Porter.

