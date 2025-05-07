Edition 850 ON SALE NOW!

In our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

ELECTION: AUSTRALIANS have delivered a tough message to the politician who walked out on the Apology to the Stolen Generations, refused to stand in front of First Nations’ flags, criticised Welcome to Country ceremonies, and wanted to build nuclear reactors on the country’s ancient landscape.

WA: The jury has started deliberations in the trial for the murder of 15-year-old school boy, Cassius Turvey, with Chief Justice Peter Quinlan giving the jury directions on Friday prior to its retirement.

NSW: A REGIONAL disability provider has admitted to serious safety breaches after the death of a young Aboriginal woman who was badly burned in a bathtub.

VIC: A 65-YEAR-OLD Victorian farmer has been convicted over the destruction of an ancient Aboriginal rock formation on his property in 2021.

NT: A CORONER will return to the outback to hand down her findings into he death of Indigenous teenager, Warlpiri-Luritjaman Kumanjayi Walker, who died during a botched arrest at a home in the Northern Territory community of Yuendumu in November 2019.

WA: At Rio Tinto’s Perth annual general meeting last week, Deanne McGowan of the Robe River Kuruma Aboriginal Corporation said the group had failed to update its agreement with Traditional Owners of the lands containing Mesa J mine, where it had mined for 30 years.