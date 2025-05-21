Edition 851 ON SALE NOW!

IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

WA: TWO men convicted of murdering Noongar Yamatji boy, Cassius Turvey, in Perth’s eastern suburbs on October 13, 2022, face life sentences, with the boy’s mother saying the pair can rot behind bars. A third man involved in the attack on Cassius was convicted of manslaughter, and a 23 year-old woman was acquitted by the jury. Read more about the verdict and Cassius’ family’s fight for justice on page 5.

WA: A NATIONAL forum, focused around the 2025 NAIDOC theme The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy, will be held in Boorloo (Perth) on Friday, July 4. According to organisers, the forum calls on Indigenous communities as well as Australians of all walks of life, “to recognise the incredible achievements of our Elders over the years, and their legacy, as we celebrate and support the emerging leaders on their journey”.

NSW: PASTING a piece of paper onto a controversial former governor’s statue is not protected by freedom of political communication, a judge has ruled. Activist Stephen Langford stuck a piece of A4 paper with former NSW governor Lachlan Macquarie’s 1816 order to imprison and kill First Australians onto a statue of the man himself, located in Hyde Park.

TAS: ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner Katie Kiss’s seven-month national consultation tour to inform her priorities during her five-year term comes to a close on Badu Island next week. The Kaanju and Birri/Widi woman was appointed as commissioner in April 2024.

VIC: THE Yoorrook Justice Commission invites you to be part of the Walk for Truth from Portland to Parliament, this Sunday, May 25. Join Yoorrook Deputy Chair and Commissioner, Travis Lovett, a proud Kerrupmara/Gunditjmara man, as he begins his walk from Portland, the site where Victoria was first colonised 190 years ago, to Parliament to deliver his Mob’s message stick, and other message sticks he collects along the way. Discover more about the Walk for Truth on page 6.

OS: THE New Zealand MPs who protested constitutional reforms with haka on the floor of parliament will receive suspensions believed to be the most severe ever issued in the institution’s 170-year history.