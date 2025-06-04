Edition 852 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

THERE has been widespread outrage from First Nations communities, politicians and organisations over the death in custody of a 24-year-old Aboriginal man in Alice Springs/Mparntwee. The Warlpiri man, who lived with a disability in supported accommodation in Alice Springs, lost consciousness and later died after being restrained by two NT police officers inside Coles Supermarket in Alice Springs last week.

ABORIGINAL people who were forcibly removed under policies that “ripped the hearts” from families are hailing a reparation scheme as a powerful moment in history.

DELIVERING the Mabo Oration in Cairns last Friday, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner at the Australian Human Rights Commission Katie Kiss, told the gathering that the rights of Indigenous Australians are under attack and children have been subjected to “egregious breaches” of human rights.

TRADITIONAL custodians have condemned a federal government decision to allow a controversial gas project to keep operating for decades.