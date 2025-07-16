Edition 855 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• WA: See our coverage of NAIDOC Week from around Country, including the National NAIDOC Awards ceremony held in Boorloo, Perth, along with the award winners, of course!

• WA: MORE than a million pieces of ancient rock art have secured World Heritage WA status in a bittersweet listing for environmentalists and traditional custodians who are fearful nearby industrial activity is damaging the engravings.The Murujuga rock art landscape in Western Australia was listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a heritage site on Friday after intense lobbying by the federal government.

• NT: RACISM cannot be ruled out as a contributor to the decisions of a former police officer when he fatally shot an Indigenous teenager in a remote community, a coroner has found. Kumanjayi Walker was shot three times at close range by then-constable Zachary Rolfe at a home in Yuendumu, 300km northwest of Alice Springs, in November 2019.

IN SPORT:

• TSI: A NEW wave of umpiring talent is emerging from the Tiwi Islands as part of an initiative aimed at empowering local match officials and strengthening leadership in remote football communities. The Tiwi Umpire Mentor Program returned in May and June, bringing together a dozen Tiwi-based umpires – including two newcomers – for two weekends of skills development, connection, and mentoring.