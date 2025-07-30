Edition 856 ON SALE NOW!

IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• POLITICS: A group of right-wing senators who turned their backs during an Acknowledgement of Country inside the federal parliament have been sharply criticised.

• CLIMATE: Australian law needs to adapt, experts say after a court ruled the Commonwealth owes no duty of care to citizens on the front line of climate change. The men behind a landmark climate case say they will continue their fight to save their homelands. Read more on page 5 of this edition.

• LAW: One of the men found guilty of killing Noongar Yamatji teen, Cassius Turvey, in 2022, is appealing his convictions and sentence.

• See more NAIDOC Week activities from across Country, including pictures from the GunaiKurnai community of East Gippsland in Victoria, Nipaluna/Hobart in Lutruwita, and Bega Local Aboriginal Land Council’s event at the local high school. NAIDOC pictures and stories, pages 10-15.

• ARTS: Greeno – Generations of Cultural Creation and Design opens in Nipaluna/Hobart this Friday. Koori Mail photo-journalist, Palawa woman Jillian Mundy, speaks with the artists, page 9.

IN SPORT

• Six players with Indigenous heritage played in the initial First Nations and Pasifika XV (FNP) rugby union clash against the British and Irish Lions at Marvel Stadium, each proudly representing their respective Mobs.