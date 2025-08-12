Edition 857 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• NT: FIRST Nations music stars, fans and stars in the sky were all out on Saturday for a night of Blak excellence at the 2025 National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) in Garramilla (Darwin), with Top End performers taking home all but one of the awards.

• NT: LEGAL advocates say, overcrowding in Northern Territory prisons and watch houses is at a crisis, with detainees crammed into cells, unable to shower or brush their teeth for days and denied toilet privacy, while a controversial plan to reinstate spit hoods in the territory’s youth detention centres has come under fire, with critics calling it a “dangerous tactic”.

• QLD: PLANS to convert a park into the 2032 Olympic centrepiece are facing legal action from an Indigenous group who say it will damage a significant cultural site.

• NATIONAL: OVER-represented in the out-of-home care and justice systems, Indigenous children will for the first time have a commissioner to represent their rights.