Edition 858 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• NT: IT has been 50 years since the iconic passing of soil from the hands of the prime minister to a Gurindji Elder – a moment that paved the way for land rights.

• WA: TRADITIONAL Owner Mardathoonera woman Raelene Cooper, who launched a legal bid to compel the government to consider a cultural heritage application to protect ancient rock art on her Country, says she’s thrilled to finally have the matter heard in court.

• QLD: A MAN charged with murdering “beautiful soul” Trevor Doyle in a suburban park will remain behind bars. The 29-year-old Indigenous man was found, deceased, on a footpath at Reserve Park at Slacks Creek, south of Brisbane, on Wednesday morning, 13 August, by a local resident.

• NSW: THE Fire to Flourish five-year program has been “transformative” for many communities in Eurobodalla Shire on Yuin Country. It has shown that small amounts of money can have a big impact when Indigenous voices are honoured and amplified.

• TSI: IN a landmark achievement in Australia’s far north, the Torres Strait region welcomes its most diverse fisheries advisory body to date – formed through a historic, community-led process.

IN SPORT

• QLD: LARRAKIA Country will once again host one of the most highly anticipated events on the AFLW’s calendar as the Dreamtime in Darwin match returns to TIO Stadium this Friday night.