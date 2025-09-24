Edition 860 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

QLD: AN Aboriginal man has been awarded what equates to $77 per day for spending nearly five years in custody for a conviction that was overturned. The Supreme Court of Queensland handed down its decision in Irving v Pfingst (No 2), awarding Terry Irving a total of $130,000 in damages for a malicious prosecution that began in 1993.

WA: THE federal government’s final tick of approval for Australia’s biggest gas project to continue operating until 2070 may have breached the environment minister’s international legal obligations, a Traditional Owner says.

VIC: A PUSH for a landmark treaty to be put to the people has been slammed, as an expert cautions it could be some time before other jurisdictions are ready to strike deals of their own.

NT: THE inaugural Learning on Country Northern Australia Summit concluded last month on Larrakia Country, bringing together more than 100 delegates from across northern Australia, including Elders, rangers, educators, government representatives, researchers, and community leaders.

NSW: A WIRADJURI man who tried to claim back land owned by a regional university has failed to defend trespass and property damage charges by asserting his Indigenous sovereignty rights.

IN SPORT:

Queensland Aboriginal rugby league club the Brisbane Natives took out the grand final in their metropolitan competition. Read about their win, page 57 .

DON’T MISS OUR EDUCATION FEATURE – INSIDE THIS EDITION