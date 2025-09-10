Edition 859 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

VIC: NEO-Nazi group leader Thomas Sewell is a danger to the public, a magistrate has found as she refused him bail over an alleged attack on an Aboriginal protest site.

NSW: THE Blak Caucus, working with Gadigal people and other Sovereign owners of the Sydney basin, are planning a major rally and cultural gathering on September 13 with the slogans: Sovereignty Never Ceded,Racism and Fascism Not Welcomed, No to Nazis, No to White Supremacy, Stand With Camp Sovereignty, and Corroboree Not Colony

WA: THE federal environment minister has taken an unreasonably long time to assess an application by two Traditional Owners to protect Indigenous rock art near a gas plant, a judge says.

TAS: FOLLOWING years of planning and environmental approval delays, the Australian Government gave Philippine company ACEN the go-ahead in late August to build a wind farm off the North West of Lutruwita/Tasmania.

QLD: MINJERRIBAH Moorgumpin Elders-in-Council (MMEIC) in south-east Queensland are proud to announce the signing of a landmark agreement, the first of its kind for the Quandamooka community.

IN SPORT

ADELAIDE Crows forward Danielle Ponter has called for the introduction of a women’s Indigenous All- Stars match, saying the concept would inspire the next generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players.