Edition 862 ON SALE NOW!

VIC: A HISTORIC treaty moment for Indigenous Australians has been overshadowed by an election pledge from Victoria’s opposition party to unceremoniously dump it.

AUS: With witness evidence wrapping up on Thursday and findings yet to be presented from the latest inquiry into the death of Mark Anthony Haines, his family are asking for their suspicions of foul play to be taken seriously.

NSW: THE highest number of Indigenous deaths-in-custody for one state ever recorded in a single year has prompted a rare intervention from the coroner.

IN SPORT:

CULMINATING in a thrilling victory in the footy to Mallee Park (Port Lincoln) – the 2025 South Australian Aboriginal football championships, and the netball counterpart, were held at the Central Oval facility at Port Augusta earlier this month.