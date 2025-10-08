Edition 861 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

NT: ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander people who took part in a controversial work for the dole scheme have launched a class action, claiming the program was racially discriminatory.

QLD: LESS than half of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children entering out-of-home care are being placed with relatives or kin, with advocates urging more effort from governments to deal with the issue.

WA: STRICT emissions curbs have been loosened on a major gas plant harming nearby ancient rock art after Woodside pushed back on the emissions regulations claiming they amounted to an “effective refusal” of the project.

NSW: FROM 1912 to 1969 Cootamundra Domestic Training Home for Aboriginal Girls cruelly treated children who were forcibly removed from their families. A powerful new truth-telling exhibition, Secrets of Dawn, will tour NSW as part of the healing process for survivors and their families.