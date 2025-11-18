Edition 864 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

VIC: AN Australian-first treaty with Aboriginal people will take effect just before Christmas but will not be up and running until mid-2026. The signing of the agreement has been hailed as a historic moment, but critics question how effective it can be.

TAS: FROM next year all grade three students in Tasmanian public schools will have a copy of Here on Sea Country, a book written, illustrated and guided by Pakana.

NSW: HISTORY was made last month when groups of Aboriginal people from Lismore to Eden, along with scientists and academics, formed a new Aboriginal Sea Country Alliance covering the NSW coast.

SA: LEGAL Arguments over the so-called ‘white hands on black art’ story look set to continue, with the Adelaide based APY Art Centre Collective (APY ACC) at the centre of the drawn-out saga commencing legal proceedings against journalist Greg Bearup and Nationwide News.

WA: IN the ancient region of the Pilbara in Western Australia, a new national park is marking just over a year of joint management between Nyamal Traditional Owners and WA’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA).

QLD: THIRTY Indigenous secondary-school students from some of Australia’s most remote communities, including two sets of identical twins, enjoyed an educational day learning about life-saving skills on Magnetic Island.

TSI: TORRES Strait Elders have filed an appeal in the Federal Court over their landmark climate case. Uncle Paul Kabai and Uncle Pabai Pabai first brought the case against the Commonwealth government in 2021, fearing for their homes on Boigu and Saibai Islands.