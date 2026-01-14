Edition 867 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

NT: A “catastrophic” series of errors by medical staff during and after a surgical procedure led to a 48-year-old grandmother’s death, a coroner has found.

NSW: A group of Elders and community members have created a digital keeping place that records and shares information on people and events that have helped shape Yuin history, language and lifestyle.

QLD: Aboriginal Elders in southern Queensland have come together recently to protest the sale of land they say should be earmarked for community use.

TAS: A new mural of Palawa women in downtown Hobart is prompting conversations about pride, visibility and the legacy of colonial narratives.

VIC: LOCAL First Nations and non- Indigenous community members gathered recently at Me- Mandook Galk in Chewton, Victoria, for a celebration filled with music, connection, and hope for the future.

WA: THE WA Department of Justice is adding Aboriginal offenders’ cultural connections to its databases.