Edition 866 ON SALE NOW!

NSW: BEGA Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) has received funding to compile data and collect evidence to prove to government agencies and insurance companies that cultural burning provides benefits far beyond western-style hazard reduction burning.

WA: The grieving mother of an Indigenous teenager who fatally self-harmed in detention has been forced to re-live the pain of her son’s death, as a coroner found long-standing failures in the justice system caused the tragedy.

VIC: A formal apology to VIC Aboriginal people for one state’s past atrocities has fallen short of attaining unanimous support, irking Elders and leaders.

TAS: KARADI Aboriginal Corporation celebrated the opening of their much-anticipated new health clinic, their history and Christmas all wrapped into one earlier this month.

NT: A HOTEL hosting tourists visiting one of Australia’s NT iconic landmarks will change hands to a US private equity-owned tourism company, with the deal to benefit Indigenous communities.

QLD: A NEW study highlights how Indigenous leadership, science and business can unite to protect coastal ecosystems while building long-term environmental and cultural knowledge.