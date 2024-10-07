Family hopes Codie’s legacy will save lives

ALMOST six years after Tasmanian Aboriginal teenager Codie Mansell died, findings of an inquest have been published, further devastating his family.

Tasmanian coroner Olivia McTaggart found the seventeen-year-old’s death was preventable.

She attributed a number of factors, including a series of miscommunications by Ambulance Tasmania and Tasmanian Police, and a flawed ambulance safety ‘alerts’ system, recommending immediate procedural changes.

Codie, an aspiring country singer, passed away at his family home, less than six kilometres from the state’s main hospital…