Family still feel the pain of Kumanjayi’s death

KUMANJAYI Walker’s family have told an inquest into his death the teenager is still much loved and missed.

The 19-year-old Warlpiri Luritja teenager was fatally shot by then-constable Zachary Rolfe in the remote community of Yuendumu in 2019, during an attempted arrest.

Mr Rolfe was acquitted of murder during a five-week trial in 2022 and he is no longer serving as a police officer in the Northern Territory.

In videos played to the Alice Springs court on Wednesday, Mr Walker’s family described the pain they have felt since his…