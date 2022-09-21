Mermaid Queen Bobbi Lockyer made a splash at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) when she closed her fashion runway show barefoot, wearing ochre and proudly flying the Aboriginal flag.

This was a world-first display at any NYFW event and Bobbi said she was thrilled to dip her fins into international waters and share her culture on the world stage.

“I felt this immense feeling of pride and I just couldn’t stop smiling,” Bobbi told the Koori Mail.

“I felt my ancestors were with me and I hoped I was doing my Mob proud.”

Bobbi took her fashion label Gantharri to NYFW last week alongside First Nations creatives Skye Lockyer and Lowell Hunter, to showcase her collection Saltwater at the Flying Solo New York Fashion Week runway event.

In closing the runway show, each of the creatives wore ochre and were barefoot to share their connection to Country on Indigenous Land in NYC…