Festival Lights up the heart of Arrente land

IN the face of disruptions both natural and political, Paartjima 2025 got off to a spectacular start on Arrente Country in Central Australia last weekend with a feast of light installations, artworks, workshops and music all shining a light on the way ahead. Kumalie Riley performed the Welcome to Country along with Parrtjima Reference group member Felicity Hayes, who welcomed everyone in language.

In her opening remarks, festival curator Rhoda Roberts said that now more than ever, an event like Parrtjima was vital.